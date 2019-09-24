BORNE, Laurie Charles Surrounded by his beloved family, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019, at the age of 78. Laurie will be lovingly remembered and intensely missed by his best friend and wife Marg, son Steve (Jan), daughter Susan (Stephen) and daughter Katie (Cory). He was beloved "Pups" to grandchildren Patrick, Bradley, Madison, Jason, Julie, and Olivia and cherished uncle of Angela. He was a beloved friend to Bill and Jennifer Cook and their four children: Jim, Katie, Margie, and Michael. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at a later date. Details to follow. The family extends special thanks to Dr. You at Credit Valley Hospital and Dr. Marmor at Trillium Centre and the neurosurgery and ICU nursing staff at the Trillium Centre. Donations may be made to the or YMCA Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 24, 2019