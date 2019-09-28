Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAURIE NELSON McCULLOCH. View Sign Service Information McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd. 152 King Street East Oshawa , ON L1H 1B6 (905)-433-5558 Obituary

McCULLOCH, LAURIE NELSON September 28, 1938 - September 22, 2019 On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Laurie McCulloch, the Building Mover from Whitby, passed to be with his Lord. He was loved by his wife Mary Elspeth and his beloved children Jeffery, Jane (Steven Coley), Gregory (Melissa), Jeremy (Nicole) and Timothy (Joanna) and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also loved and respected by his stepchildren Sheri, Steven and Kerry Hilts and their families. Cherished brother of Dawn Kirby, Bobby, Bert, Donald (deceased) and his sister Sheila Buffin. Laurie will be greatly missed by his friends and business associates. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905) 433-5558, on Thursday, October 3rd from 7 - 9 p.m. and Friday, October 4th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Columbus Community United Church, 3285 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Thornton Cemetery, 1200 Thornton Rd. N., Oshawa. Donations in memory of Laurie can be made to Columbus Community United Church or The House Moving Museum. Online condolences can be shared at

