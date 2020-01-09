Home

Laurie Susan HICKS

Laurie Susan HICKS Obituary
HICKS, Laurie Susan It is with great sadness the Hicks family announces the passing of Laurie at home on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 60. Predeceased by her parents Ross and Esther Hicks. Loving sister of James (Bonnie). Cherished aunt of Taylor (Casandra) and Rebecca. Funeral Service will be held at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 2705 Islington Ave., Etobicoke, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to the Our Saviour Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
