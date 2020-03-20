|
BALDOCK, LAVELL A shining light just left us. Lavell Baldock, poet, artist, and culinary whiz, has died of kidney failure at the ripe young age of 73. Ready to explore her Golden Years, Lavell is now a cherished memory. Retired as the Fi$cal Shrink, world's nicest accountant, she was set to resume her early creative output. Sadly, not to be. Calgary-born Lavell was the beloved wife of Frank Baldock and daughter of Keith and Fran Ferris, sibling of Fay and Laurie. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Donations to Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. Her friend Jeanne wrote: Dear Lavell, my first and best Canadian friend. As soon as we arrived from France to live next-door You were helping right away Where to go shopping How to make scones Bringing banana bread and tea, seeing me tired through the window What a comfort to be loved immediately by such a close friend My happiness was to hear you laughing every day To see you quietly reading your newspaper in the morning Meeting you for a chat with some goodies of yours Near the blue small vases and crystal hens Near the flowers, the cyclamens To see your dresses, blue, purple, with long necklaces matching Always a clever word to say My writer, my painter and musician of a neighbor My Fi$cal Shrink cheering me Always explaining precisely and clearly what to do. Sending me the right help, and an ear to listen So many lively stories, sharing the love of birds, of flowers, of food Honoring the friendship you gave me with no limit. Your house was ALWAYS open. Thank you, Lavell, And thank you, Frank, because there was no Lavell's love without Frank's love, No Frank's love without Lavell's love. I think of you when I see a cardinal, when I hear a robin, When I start planting for the spring. I think of you and I did not tell you enough. Now you know. Love, Jeanne
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2020