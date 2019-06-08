BALL, LAVERNE 1929 – 2019 It is with deep sadness that the family announces the death of Laverne on June 3, 2019, at the Dorothy Ley Hospice, following a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bob for 64 years, much loved mother of Michael and Janet (NZ), loved and respected mother-in-law of Kerst Stelwagen (NZ), dearly loved Gran of Julia Stelwagen (NZ) and dear friend of Sue Melo, John Sagevicius and Joyce Fendrick. Laverne was a warm, loving, kind and generous person for whom family was everything. She was a wonderful cook and immensely talented and practical – she could turn her hand to anything. She was a strong, determined and resilient woman with a lot of common sense who provided wise counsel throughout our lives. She will be sorely missed. According to Laverne's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private interment will take place following cremation. If you wish, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice in her memory would be appreciated or another charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019