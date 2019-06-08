BALL, LAVERNE 1929 – 2019 It is with deep sadness that the family announces the death of Laverne on June 3, 2019, at the Dorothy Ley Hospice, following a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bob for 64 years, much loved mother of Michael and Janet (NZ), loved and respected mother-in-law of Kerst Stelwagen (NZ), dearly loved Gran of Julia Stelwagen (NZ) and dear friend of Sue Melo, John Sagevicius and Joyce Fendrick. Laverne was a warm, loving, kind and generous person for whom family was everything. She was a wonderful cook and immensely talented and practical – she could turn her hand to anything. She was a strong, determined and resilient woman with a lot of common sense who provided wise counsel throughout our lives. She will be sorely missed. According to Laverne's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private interment will take place following cremation. If you wish, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice in her memory would be appreciated or another charity of your choice.

