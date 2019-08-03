HALL, Lawrence A. "Larry" Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Etobicoke Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Isabelle "Liz". Cherished father of Sandra (Robert) Bruce, Paul (Lori) and Michael. Proud grandfather of Suzanna (Andrew), Katie, Jamie, Melanie, William and Mitchell. Larry was the second eldest of thirteen children. He will be sadly missed by his entire extended family and all those who knew him. As per Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Visitation will be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Tuesday, August 6th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following in the Glendale Chapel. If desired, donations to The Scott Mission would be greatly appreciated by the family.

