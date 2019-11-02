BRENT, LAWRENCE (LARRY) 1958 – 2019 Larry Brent, beloved son of Joan and brother of Paul Brent, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Greenview Lodge in Toronto. He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Brent. Larry will be missed by his niece Jia Brent, sister-in-law Dr. Mary Donohue and his much-loved Irish connection, Jacquie and Jessica Carroll. Larry, during his long career with the City of Toronto, treasured his time cottaging and boating at Baptist Lake, as well as cooking for all of us. The family will hold a private memorial at the Toronto Hunt Club on Friday, November 8th. If friends so desire, memorial tributes in Larry's memory, may be made directly to the North York General Hospital Foundation https://nyghfoundation.ca/ways-to-donate/in-honour-or-memory/
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019