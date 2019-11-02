Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE (LARRY) BRENT. View Sign Obituary

BRENT, LAWRENCE (LARRY) 1958 – 2019 Larry Brent, beloved son of Joan and brother of Paul Brent, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Greenview Lodge in Toronto. He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Brent. Larry will be missed by his niece Jia Brent, sister-in-law Dr. Mary Donohue and his much-loved Irish connection, Jacquie and Jessica Carroll. Larry, during his long career with the City of Toronto, treasured his time cottaging and boating at Baptist Lake, as well as cooking for all of us. The family will hold a private memorial at the Toronto Hunt Club on Friday, November 8th. If friends so desire, memorial tributes in Larry's memory, may be made directly to the North York General Hospital Foundation

BRENT, LAWRENCE (LARRY) 1958 – 2019 Larry Brent, beloved son of Joan and brother of Paul Brent, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Greenview Lodge in Toronto. He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Brent. Larry will be missed by his niece Jia Brent, sister-in-law Dr. Mary Donohue and his much-loved Irish connection, Jacquie and Jessica Carroll. Larry, during his long career with the City of Toronto, treasured his time cottaging and boating at Baptist Lake, as well as cooking for all of us. The family will hold a private memorial at the Toronto Hunt Club on Friday, November 8th. If friends so desire, memorial tributes in Larry's memory, may be made directly to the North York General Hospital Foundation https://nyghfoundation.ca/ways-to-donate/in-honour-or-memory/ Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close