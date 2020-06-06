BURNS, Lawrence E. (Larry) August 14, 1936 - May 29, 2020 Larry passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Centre. Predeceased by his parents, Ada and Ewart Burns; his brothers, Harold, Ron and Bobby, and his daughter Patricia. Larry was greatly loved by, and was deeply devoted to, his family. He will be sorely missed, by his wife Bernadette; sons, Rob and Dennis (Ada); daughter Lori; grandchildren, Tamara, Narin, Orion and Jaiden; brothers, Jack (Gail) and Ross (Elizabeth), many nieces, nephews and in-laws; as well as numerous neighbours and friends. He was a proud and dedicated firefighter with the North York Fire Department for 31 years, retiring in 1987. Larry cherished the times when fellow retirees would meet, renew old friendships and share stories of days past. Despite some health challenges he faced for several years, Larry would always smile, maintain his sense of humour, and offer a helping hand to all. Having grown up on a farm, he continued his love of gardening and was a member of the Thornhill Garden & Horticultural Society. The family would like to thank the medical staff at the Mackenzie Health Centre and its Chemotherapy Clinic, his G.P., Dr. David Cheah, and his oncologist, Dr. Matilda Ng, for the superb medical care given to Larry. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebratory Service of Larry's life will be held after these are eased, so that his family and friends may gather together to share stories and fond memories of a truly remarkable man. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Terry Fox Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be welcomed at the website (rskane.ca) of the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.