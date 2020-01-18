Home

POWERED BY

Services
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE OAKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE EDWARD (LARRY) OAKLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAWRENCE EDWARD (LARRY) OAKLEY Obituary
OAKLEY, LAWRENCE (LARRY) EDWARD Passed away peacefully in hospital on January 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Joanne, his sister Linda, his children Scott, Shannon, Stephen (Jennifer), Laura (James) and his grandchildren, Kyra, Grayson, Violet and Riley. Predeceased by his sister Patricia. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5. To make online condolences, please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAWRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -