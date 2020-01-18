|
OAKLEY, LAWRENCE (LARRY) EDWARD Passed away peacefully in hospital on January 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Joanne, his sister Linda, his children Scott, Shannon, Stephen (Jennifer), Laura (James) and his grandchildren, Kyra, Grayson, Violet and Riley. Predeceased by his sister Patricia. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5. To make online condolences, please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020