FISH, LAWRENCE "LARRY" Ret. Warrant Officer MMM, CD. Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Crowle, England to parents Thomas and Ann Fish. Brother of the late Michael, Margaret and Patricia. Predeceased by his first wife Marie Olivette Clermont. Beloved husband of Rose Marie Perry. Loving father of Louise (Christina), Gerard (Debbie), Paul, Catherine (Peter) and the late Thomas. Step-father of Gordon (Kathy), Donna (Jon), Gail (Peter), Douglas (Janet). Cherished grandfather of Alexander, Angeline, James, Jonathan, Tyler (Alicia), Elise (K.C), Robert (Erica), Heather (John), Alex and Colin and 7 great-grandchildren. After infantryman's service, British Army, in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, Austria and Greece he worked as a house master at St. Vincent's Boys' Home in Birmingham then immigrated to Toronto, in 1949. After three years in the telephone industry, he moved to Caracas, Venezuela, where he worked at Maiquetia airport and in the presidential palace. Returning to Canada and work in construction, he joined the Militia, Queen's York Rangers, where he took up competitive rifle shooting shortly thereafter winning the Grand Bisley Aggregates, symbolizing Canada's leading marksman, in 1957. He shot on five international Bisley teams in England, two long-range Palma teams, in the US, captured the Queen's Medal for top military shot, won Ontario's Lieutenant-Governor's prize, and the Ontario Championship twice. He also won the Central Militia Area's champion shot seven times. In 1981, he was invested as a member in the Order of Military Merit, Canada's highest military award, by the Governor-General. His other decorations are: 39-45 Star, Italy Star, Defence of Britain Medal, Victory Medal, Centennial Medal, Best Shot Medal, Queen's Jubilee Medal and the Canadian Decoration and Clasp. In 1975 he joined the Construction Safety Association of Ontario as a mobile operator instructor moving up eventually, into management. Retiring in 1987 he became a consultant in safety disciplines until 1990. He has written several books, mostly chronicles, including Up the Boot: A Private's War describing his wartime experiences. For many years he has shared these experiences with students in the Niagara Peninsula as a speaker for the Dominion Institute's Memory Project. As per Larry's wishes, Visitation at



