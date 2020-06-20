PEARCE, LAWRENCE GEORGE At the Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 12, 2020, Lorne passed away peacefully, at the age of 81. Born November 16, 1938, in Toronto, Ontario to the late Leonard and Daisy. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Lant). Devoted father of Debbie Bland (Keith), Dustin (Alex) and David (Joanne), and step-father of Kim Jamieson (Tom) and Connie Holm (Gerry). Proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 9. Cherished brother of Joy Charboneau (Wrenn) and Freddy Pearce (Emma), and brother-in-law of Ken Lant (Barb). Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Lorne will be sadly missed and his love will continue to be felt by all who knew him. Lorne is a retired employee of the Toronto Star. He loved to coach and referee Hockey as well as play baseball and golf. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.