COTTON, Lawrence Gerrard January 27, 1949 – November 26, 2020 A heartfelt farewell to a much loved and revered man whose inspiration and guidance bettered the lives of so many friends, students, colleagues and family members. A Sheet Metal and HVAC Specialist by trade and a Teacher by profession, Lawrence was a true renaissance man. He will be sorely missed by his wife, Carol, his children, Claire (Orion) and Charles (Sarah), granddaughter, Frances, sisters, Mary and Monica and countless others. Rest assured that he has gone to a place where the Guinness glass is bottomless and model airplane batteries never need charging. We fondly remember his mantra, "If things don't change, they'll stay the same…" He leaves this earth a better place and each of us a better person for having known him. We look forward to a celebration of his life in 2021.



