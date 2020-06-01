HERON, Lawrence September 22, 1922 - May 28, 2020 Peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of Dorothy (late). Devoted father of Jim (and Masayo), Doug, and Barb (and Derek). Proud 'Papa' of James, Matthew and Emily. Dear brother of Peter (late) and Alec (late). Larry was born in Edmonton. He joined the Canadian Army at the age of 18, serving in Italy as a member of the "D-Day Dodgers" and finally participating in the liberation of Holland. Returning home he began a career at the TD Bank from which he retired as a Vice-President of Personnel in 1985. His greatest accomplishments however were as a father and a friend. He and Dorothy built a happy life for their children. Their home - and pool - were always open to the neighbours and other kids on Courtham Ave. He was a kind, funny, and endlessly supportive father. In retirement he enjoyed golf, curling, volunteering and his glass of Famous Grouse at the end of the day. Larry lived a long, full life and created much happiness. "We are so blessed," he used to say, referring to his own good fortune, but anyone who had this gentle, decent man in their lives were truly blessed as well. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when current crisis restrictions are lifted. The family would like to thank all our relatives and friends for their love, support and prayers and the compassion of the health care workers at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre would be appreciated.