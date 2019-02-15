INETT, LAWRENCE "LARRY" Peacefully surrounded by his family at I.O.O.F. Home in Barrie on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Beth Inett for 63 years. Loving and devoted father of Brian Inett and wife Marie, and Paul Inett and wife Yvette. Survived by sister Barb Patterson. Proud and loving grandfather of Justin. Fondly remembered by Shannon, Toni and Sammy. Our father will always be remembered for his passion and love of his gift of the visual arts, creativity, painting and design. Guests will be received at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., in Barrie on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time we celebrate his life in the chapel at 11 a.m. A reception will follow on site. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to the and are greatly appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE "LARRY" INETT.
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel
201 Minet's Point Road
Barrie, ON L4N 4C2
(705) 721-1211
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2019