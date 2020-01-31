Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence CLEMENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence J. CLEMENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence J. CLEMENT Obituary
CLEMENT, Lawrence J. Passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in his 63rd year. Beloved husband of Johanna for over 32 years. Loving father of Paul (Melissa), Adrian and John. Larry is survived by his mother Janet Clement, his siblings Kathleen Hayward, Anne Tranfaglia, Peter Clement and Mark Clement. He was preceded in death by his father Paul. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Sunday, from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church, 1171 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -