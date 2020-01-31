|
CLEMENT, Lawrence J. Passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in his 63rd year. Beloved husband of Johanna for over 32 years. Loving father of Paul (Melissa), Adrian and John. Larry is survived by his mother Janet Clement, his siblings Kathleen Hayward, Anne Tranfaglia, Peter Clement and Mark Clement. He was preceded in death by his father Paul. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Sunday, from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church, 1171 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020