RENNIE, LAWRENCE "LARRY" JOHN Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Avril Rennie for 56 years. Loving father of Sharon Cusson (Olivier) and Lorraine Rennie. Proud grandfather of Ariana, Danielle, Andre, Megan and great-grandfather of Jackson. Larry will be fondly remembered by his sister Barbara of Scotland as well as many extended family members and friends. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Service will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society
