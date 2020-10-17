1/1
KUGLER, Lawrence Lawrence Kugler passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 97 years old. Beloved father of Helen and loving husband of Isabel, who predeceased him. He loved the outdoors, had many interests and always kept busy. His mind was sharp to the very end. He will be missed. A private funeral will be held in Mississauga on October 17th. In memory, donations to the World Wildlife Fund are appreciated. Trees can also be planted in memory through A Living Tribute.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
