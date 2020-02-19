|
MELARA, LAWRENCE "LORNE" October 6, 1930 – February 14, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing away of Lorne, on February 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 61 years to Norma. Predeceased by his parents Domenic and Mildred and brother Joseph (the late Elaine). Cherished brother-in-law to Rosalie (the late Jim Gregory) and Rita (Charles Pemberton). Adored uncle to Andrea (Dan King), David (Dolores Edwards), Valerie (John Moore) and Maureen (Brian Sutcliffe). Lorne will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of his great-nieces, nephews family and friends. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill. If desired, donations may be made to Southlake and Sunnybrook Foundations. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020