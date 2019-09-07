LAWRENCE "LARRY" MICALLEFF

MICALLEFF, LAWRENCE "LARRY" Born July 7, 1933 in Toronto, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 at the age of 86. Predeceased by his wife Joanne (Casserly); siblings Nina, Frank, Joseph, Mary, Patrick, and Doris; and granddaughter Lee. Beloved father of Michelle (Brian), Sherry (Bob), and Lisa. Loving grandfather "Bumps" of Jennifer, Mark, Angela, Jacqueline, Briana, Michelle, Lawrence, and Alexander; and great-grandfather of Alexandra, Abel, Ethan, Emma, Aurora, and Liam and loved by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Simple Alternative, 1535 South Gateway Rd. (Dixie Rd., 2 blocks South of Eglinton Ave.), Mississauga, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ian Anderson House would be appreciated.

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019
