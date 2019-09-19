DAL CIN, LAWRENCE RONALD It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 82 in Simcoe, Ontario. Loving brother of Emily De Carolis (the late Jerry), the late Frances Goard (the late John) and the late Benjamin Dal Cin. Dearest brother-in-law of Mary Dal Cin. Cherished uncle of Jerry, Dino, Roxanne, John, Debbie, Frank, Kim and the late Anthony. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A Funeral Service will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 12:00 p.m. Urn Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SickKids Foundation. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019