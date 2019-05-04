Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE (JIM) SHOREY. View Sign Obituary

SHOREY, LAWRENCE (JIM) Passed away, April 30, 2019, at the age of 90, in the loving care of the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Survived by his beloved, beautiful bride of 67 years, June (nee Miles), his loving children Cindy (Neil), Derek (Debbie), adoring grandchildren: Kyle (Kate), Cole (Jess), Juliana (Zach), Myles and cherished great-grandsons Owen and John. Jim and June were married just 2 weeks when this brave and courageous soldier was deployed to the Korean War. Always proud, committed, and valiant to serve in the Canadian Ordinance Corps. He dedicated his military service for 28 years including tours of duty in Belgium, UN Peacekeeper in Cyprus, and in Germany. He served in Canada at CFB Petawawa, Gagetown and Borden. Our heartfelt gratitude to all his Sunnybrook Veterans "family" on Dorothy Macham and LGSE units, for all their loving and compassionate care provided to him and his family. Our sincere appreciation too for the "flag ceremony" at his passing, such an honourable and touching tribute to our veteran and hero. He sleeps in the embrace of angels now bearing the flag of the country he so greatly loved! Donations in his memory to Sunnybrook Veterans Centre Resident Care, or Sunnybrook Operation Raise a Flag Program would be greatly appreciated and valued! No funeral services as per his wishes. A private celebration of life will be held later for this noble man. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives, Barrie, ON, 888-322-7222. Lest We Forget… all Veterans past and present

