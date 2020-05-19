MOULDER, LAWRENCE STEVEN March 7, 1952 - May 14, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Larry on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his 68th year. Predeceased by his beloved parents, Ronald and Ruth. Much loved brother of Gail (Peter) and Laura. Loving uncle of Aaron and Clinton. Larry will be greatly missed by many relatives and friends. Online condolences may be made through www.mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 19, 2020.