LAWRENCE STEVEN MOULDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOULDER, LAWRENCE STEVEN March 7, 1952 - May 14, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Larry on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his 68th year. Predeceased by his beloved parents, Ronald and Ruth. Much loved brother of Gail (Peter) and Laura. Loving uncle of Aaron and Clinton. Larry will be greatly missed by many relatives and friends. Online condolences may be made through www.mountpleasantgroup.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved