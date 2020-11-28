BAIN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM Passed away on November 23, 2020, at the age of 91. Retired employee of Macdonald Tobacco. Larry is survived by Marion his wife of 67 years, his daughters Laura Corvo, Roberta (Mike Weir) and Paula (Rob Barber). Brother of Dawn Carson (deceased) and Wendy Wilson. Proud and loving grandfather of Rod, Emily, Evan, Angela, Cameron and Alexa. Larry's request for cremation and no funeral service has been honoured. If so desired, donations in Larry's name can be made to Good Shepherd Ministries.



