DOYLE, Lawrence "Larry" William Passed away unexpectedly, on April 18, 2020, after a stroke. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Catherine "Kay", son Matthew, and sister-in-law Betty. Predeceased by daughter Lesley Ann, parents Bill and Rita, and brother Dennis. Larry led a very full life, first as an electrician (IBEW Local 353), then as a high school teacher, notably at St. Mary's Catholic Secondary School. Member of the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves - Captain with the Corps of RCEME. Known as a storyteller, he was quick to regale family and friends with personal anecdotes. A private service has been held at Pine Hills Cemetery. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. John the Compassionate Mission or St. Mary of Egypt Refuge.

