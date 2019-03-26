Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRIE HUGH TAYLOR. View Sign

TAYLOR, LAWRIE HUGH Son of the late Charles and Muriel Taylor, passed away March 21, 2019, after a long and courageous struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 76 years of age. He leaves his loving wife of fifty years, Betty (nee Macpherson), brothers Gary (Margaret) and Neil (Titia) and much-loved nieces and nephews. Lawrie was a former Principal with the Scarborough Board of Education, an active member and Elder in the Presbyterian Church and Past Master of St. Andrew's Lodge. He had many and varied interests and made fine use of his considerable God-given talents. Lawrie enjoyed his involvement with Toronto Men Teachers Choir, Men of Note Stouffville and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Choirs over the years. He also actively participated in curling and golf, he was a conscientious gardener and traveler and gave his time and effort to volunteer work where needed. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and his many students and staff who held him in high regard and with great affection. Our sincere gratitude to the staff of Union Villa and the caring and compassionate nurses of Ontario Shores. You were all such a blessing at this most difficult of times. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Markham, at a later date.

