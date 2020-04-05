|
MANGOV, LAZO Peacefully passed, with his beloved wife of 59 years, Soultana, by his side on April 1, 2020. Born October 25, 1932, in Banitsa, Macedonia. Proud father to Michael (Anne), Lilly (Alberto), Steve (Sheryl) and very proud grandfather to Christopher, Mitchell and Eric. He will be greatly missed by his large extended family. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral will take place Sunday, April 4th, at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, with immediate family. A celebration of life will follow in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2020