Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Resources
More Obituaries for LAZO MANGOV
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAZO MANGOV

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAZO MANGOV Obituary
MANGOV, LAZO Peacefully passed, with his beloved wife of 59 years, Soultana, by his side on April 1, 2020. Born October 25, 1932, in Banitsa, Macedonia. Proud father to Michael (Anne), Lilly (Alberto), Steve (Sheryl) and very proud grandfather to Christopher, Mitchell and Eric. He will be greatly missed by his large extended family. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral will take place Sunday, April 4th, at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, with immediate family. A celebration of life will follow in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAZO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -