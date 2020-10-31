SOPOV, LAZO 1940 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of the gentlest and warmest of souls. Lazo Sopov, born in Gorno Kotori, Lerinsko, Macedonia on August 25, 1940 passed after a difficult battle with cancer on October 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Sophie, children Jackie (Ilija) and Louie (Paulina), grandchildren Danielle, Philip, and Aiden as well as great-grandchildren Jackson and Maxim. He selflessly gave to all who were in need, loved deeply, and was the best husband, father, grand dad, and friend that one could hope for. He will be fiercely missed, never forgotten, and always and forever loved. Visitation will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd. Ajax, 905-428-8488.) on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Service and Mass will also be held at McEachnie Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel. Space will be limited due to COVID restrictions, all are welcomed to participate in the Livestream. Flowers are welcome or, in the alternative, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
in memory of Lazo. Online condolences and livestream can be viewed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca