1/1
LAZO SOPOV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAZO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOPOV, LAZO 1940 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of the gentlest and warmest of souls. Lazo Sopov, born in Gorno Kotori, Lerinsko, Macedonia on August 25, 1940 passed after a difficult battle with cancer on October 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Sophie, children Jackie (Ilija) and Louie (Paulina), grandchildren Danielle, Philip, and Aiden as well as great-grandchildren Jackson and Maxim. He selflessly gave to all who were in need, loved deeply, and was the best husband, father, grand dad, and friend that one could hope for. He will be fiercely missed, never forgotten, and always and forever loved. Visitation will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd. Ajax, 905-428-8488.) on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Service and Mass will also be held at McEachnie Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel. Space will be limited due to COVID restrictions, all are welcomed to participate in the Livestream. Flowers are welcome or, in the alternative, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Lazo. Online condolences and livestream can be viewed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved