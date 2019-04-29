Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEANNE HOLLAND BROWN. View Sign Obituary

HOLLAND BROWN, LEANNE Of Baden, Ontario, leaves behind a legacy like no other. A legacy of love, inspiration, leadership and impact. Leanne, beloved wife to Ken, cherished mother to her precious sons Holden and Andrew, passed away suddenly, at the age of 43, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Leanne was the love of her boys' lives. Leanne is remembered by her parents, Val and John Holland of Bobcaygeon, brother Brian (Ashley), father-in-law Ben Brown (Melanie), mother-in-law Shirley Mair, brother-in-law Kevin (Alison) and her adored niece Abby. Leanne dedicated her career to supporting thousands of students and her life to bringing people together through her multiple circles of friends. Friends are invited to celebrate her life and share memories with her family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, ON, on Tuesday, April 30th from 4-7 p.m. or Wednesday, May 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Celebration of life will take place at Creekside Church, 660 Conservation Dr. in Waterloo, on Thursday, May 2nd at 3:30 p.m. Further Details:

