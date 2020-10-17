MILLIGAN, Leanne It is with great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of Leanne Milligan, my sister and longtime friend, on Friday, September 25, 2020, in her 58th year. Born in Toronto, on July 12, 1963, Leanne was predeceased by her father Leigh, who she adored, her mother Catherine (nee Curtis), and her two cats, Seymour and Tabitha. Leanne will be sorely missed by her brother, Kevin, who loved everything that was good about her. She was funny and so smart, and a whole lot more. Leanne spent most of her career as a financial analyst at the City of Etobicoke and Mississauga and loved talking about her work and accounting. Her big interest, though, was playing the horses, and she was a familiar face in the off-track betting establishments in Mississauga. I'll miss you, Leanne. We had a lot of laughs together. I wish we could have had more. Cremation has taken place, and a private burial service will follow. If desired, donations are welcome to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.