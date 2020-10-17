1/
Leanne MILLIGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLIGAN, Leanne It is with great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of Leanne Milligan, my sister and longtime friend, on Friday, September 25, 2020, in her 58th year. Born in Toronto, on July 12, 1963, Leanne was predeceased by her father Leigh, who she adored, her mother Catherine (nee Curtis), and her two cats, Seymour and Tabitha. Leanne will be sorely missed by her brother, Kevin, who loved everything that was good about her. She was funny and so smart, and a whole lot more. Leanne spent most of her career as a financial analyst at the City of Etobicoke and Mississauga and loved talking about her work and accounting. Her big interest, though, was playing the horses, and she was a familiar face in the off-track betting establishments in Mississauga. I'll miss you, Leanne. We had a lot of laughs together. I wish we could have had more. Cremation has taken place, and a private burial service will follow. If desired, donations are welcome to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ridley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved