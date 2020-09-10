Leba THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Leba October 8, 1949 - September 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Leba, on September 8, 2020 at her home at the age of 70. Together forever with her late husband Allan Thompson. Predeceased by sister Zubida. Beloved mother to Richard (Jessica). Loving sister to Bart, Zayard, Rowena, Sadad, Isha, Robin and Zorida . Cherished grandma to Shea & Cole Thompson. Private funeral service to be held.In Leba's memory, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
