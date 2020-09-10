1/
Leba THOMPSON
THOMPSON, Leba October 8, 1949 - September 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Leba, on September 8, 2020 at her home at the age of 70. Together forever with her late husband Allan Thompson. Predeceased by sister Zubida. Beloved mother to Richard (Jessica). Loving sister to Bart, Zayard, Rowena, Sadad, Isha, Robin and Zorida . Cherished grandma to Shea & Cole Thompson. Private funeral service to be held.In Leba's memory, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be placed at www.giffenmackdanforth.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
4166983121
