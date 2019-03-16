WOLCHUK, Leda February 14, 1937 - March 13, 2019 Passed away unexpectedly, at Trillium Hospital, Mississauga surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of Peter Wolchuk, loving mother of Paul Wolchuk (Lisa), Karen Radelja (Angelo). Dear grandmother of Jack, Charlie, Jessica and Adrianna. Will be missed by her nephew Bryan Wolchuk, John Prosow and niece Susan Prosow. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy), on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2 - 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke. For those who wish, donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leda WOLCHUK.
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019