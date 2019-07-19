Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Ann WATERMAN. View Sign Obituary

WATERMAN, Lee Ann (nee FARNSWORTH) Died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, July 13, 2019. Born in 1953, the first of five children of Mildred Doris May (Campbell) and Lee Vernon Farnsworth, Lee Ann spent her early years in Toronto and Brampton. She moved to Muskoka in 1972, where she raised five children of her own, Robert William (Celeste), Lee Ann (David Webster), Carol Jean (Scott Breen), James Craig (Trisha) and Jonathan Charles. Lee Ann returned to school as an adult, graduating with a BA in liberal arts at age 50 and went on to work with a variety of local organizations, including the YWCA of Muskoka and Town of Bracebridge. Lee Ann loved a good cup of tea, music, murder mysteries, playing cards, walking along a river or through a forest and spending time with those she loved. She was Granny to four boys, Devin and Liam Waterman and Jack and Cameron Breen; caring sister to Ian Farnsworth and Linda Waldack; favourite aunt to Justine Waldack; and good friend to many. She will be remembered for her quirky sense of humour, quiet courage and sympathetic ear. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, Lee Ann requested that you plant a tree.

