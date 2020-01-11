|
MORGAN, LEE PARK June 15, 1925 – December 22, 2019 It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Lee P. Morgan, at the age of 94. Lee was born in Amherstburg, Ontario to Merle Morgan and Sybil Park, on June 15, 1925. Lee was predeceased by his brother Murl Morgan. Lee married Marilyn Joan Morrish on September 8, 1952 and remained happily married for 67 years. Lee had many careers that included the RCAF as a Rear/Tail Gunner (DFC) in a Lancaster during WWII, in the US Army Counter Intelligence Corp (CIC) stationed in Japan and Korea, a Federal State Fire Marshall in Kentucky, he worked for General Motors Canada (25 years), a Private Detective, Auto Dealer Consultant and owned many other businesses. Many know Lee as a Hunting and Firearms Instructor (almost 60 years). Lee retired at the age of 92. Lee was a founding member of the Pickering Rod and Gun Club, as well as being an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion and the National Counter Intelligent Corps Association in the USA. Lee is survived by his wife Joan; sons, Steven (Jill), Michael (Deborah), Murray (Laura deceased); grandchildren, Lee (Meagan), Katherine, Brooke, Jordan, James and Ben; great-grandchildren, Margot and Clarke; nephews, Murl, John (Linda); niece, Suzy (Robert); grandnephews, Derek (Michelle), Travis (Karina) and Tim (Jennifer); grandniece, Kandice; great-grandnieces, Allison, Sophie, Kendall and Katie and great-grandnephews, Teagan and William, as well as many Park family cousins. Visitation will take place on January 17th, from 6-9 p.m., at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7). Funeral Service will be held on January 18th, at 1 p.m., at the McEachnie Funeral Home, with interment services to follow at the Erskine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion or the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020