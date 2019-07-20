Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEIGH BRYON KELK. View Sign Obituary

KELK, LEIGH BRYON Beloved husband of Linda Vallis Benoit Kelk, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Toronto on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bridgepoint Health Services, ending a challenging time with a debilitating disease. Born in Toronto on July 22, 1943, Leigh, the son of Alfred and Dorothy Kelk (nee Bailey), grew up in Brantford, Ontario. He leaves his brother, David Kelk (Patricia Doherty) and his sister, Jane Kelk (Don Reid) and their families, Linda's brothers and sisters, their children and grandchildren and many cherished Bailey, Twamley, Zavitz and Kelk aunts and cousins. Bradley Ryan, Leigh's stepson, predeceased him in 2008. Leigh attended Ryerson University, where he met his lifelong friends George and Nancy Leonard. While a student, he worked at Cy Mann's, The House of Mann, where he learned his wonderful sense of style. Leigh enjoyed a long and fruitful career as a broadcast advertising executive, lastly at Global Television. Linda and Leigh first met in the early 70s, when she was his sales assistant at Stephens & Towndrow. As they pursued and progressed through their separate careers and personal lives, they kept in touch. Leigh and Linda reunited in 1998, fell in love, and married in 2000. In 1999, Leigh and Linda bravely retired from their respective careers, left Canada and moved to Sunapee, N.H., where they owned and operated American Plate Glass. They sold the business, retired, and returned to Toronto in 2013. Leigh loved fast cars, especially Porsches. Being behind the wheel was always a happy time for him. One of Leigh's lifetime dreams come true was driving the Targa Florio racetrack in Sicily just a year ago on his 75th birthday. He was an active member of the Porsche Club for more than 50 years. Classical music was another passion. He and Linda frequently attended the Tanglewood Festival in Massachusetts, as well as many performances at Roy Thomson Hall. Leigh and Linda's love of travel took them to South America, Australia, New Zealand, Britain, Europe and annually to Sarasota, Florida. When the Kelks were home, Leigh's favourite perch was his wingback chair, where he would work on a glass of Rioja (or maybe a Beck's) as he read his favourite car magazines. Leigh will be dearly missed by Linda, his family and many circles of friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be extended at

