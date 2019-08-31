McEACHERN, LEIGH ELIZABETH Died peacefully on July 29, 2019, at the Mississauga Hospital at 59 years of age after a long illness, with her friend and former partner Ken Chong beside her. Born in Calgary, the daughter of the late Frank Donald McEachern and the late Roberta Holmes (Gordon) McEachern, she is survived by her brother Bruce McEachern (Wendy), sister Ann McEachern (Rachel), her nephew Sean McEachern (all in the greater Toronto area), Outi McEachern (father's widow) in Calgary, her aunt Kathryn Tulk (Doug) of Calgary and Kathryn's children. Leigh received her B.A. (Hons.) from the University of Toronto in 1982 and her M.B.A. from the University of Western Ontario in 1984, and subsequently worked for the Bank of Nova Scotia in Toronto for some years. She also enlisted in The Queen's Own Rifles of Canada reserve unit as a private in 1977, and was subsequently commissioned as a Logistics Officer. She completed her reserve military career as a Captain (the QOR's Finance Officer). She married Ken Chong in 1995. Cremation has taken place. Her funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Anne's Anglican Church at 270 Gladstone Avenue, Toronto (northeast of Dufferin and Dundas in the west end), followed by a reception in their hall from roughly 12 noon to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leigh's memory to the Homewood Research Institute, 150 Delhi Street, Riverslea Building, Guelph, Ontario N1E 6K9 (https://homewoodresearch.org/donate-now) or Trillium Health Partners (Mississauga Hospital) (https://trilliumhealthpartners.ca/donate/Pages/Overview.aspx).
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019