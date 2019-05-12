Leila REIDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leila REIDY.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON
M9A 1B6
(416)-231-2283
Obituary

REIDY, Leila (nee HARTLEY) April 17, 1926 - May 7, 2019 Passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in England, to Charles and Edith Hartley (Moore). Predeceased by her first husband Anthony (Tony) Reidy and her second husband Charles (Chuck) Medcalf. Beloved mother of Kevin, Jay and Maureen and son-in-law Dan and dear Nana to Katie. Survived by her brothers Doug, Don and Greg and her sister Rita and predeceased by her brother Jack. Leila was outgoing and friendly and was always game to visit new places, meet new people and learn new things. Family, friends, and others whose lives Leila touched are invited to the Turner and Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, for a memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Belwood Lodge and Camp (www.belwoodlodgeandcamp.com).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.