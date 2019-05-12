REIDY, Leila (nee HARTLEY) April 17, 1926 - May 7, 2019 Passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in England, to Charles and Edith Hartley (Moore). Predeceased by her first husband Anthony (Tony) Reidy and her second husband Charles (Chuck) Medcalf. Beloved mother of Kevin, Jay and Maureen and son-in-law Dan and dear Nana to Katie. Survived by her brothers Doug, Don and Greg and her sister Rita and predeceased by her brother Jack. Leila was outgoing and friendly and was always game to visit new places, meet new people and learn new things. Family, friends, and others whose lives Leila touched are invited to the Turner and Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, for a memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Belwood Lodge and Camp (www.belwoodlodgeandcamp.com).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019