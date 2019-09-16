SPEISMAN, LEILA On Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Stephen Speisman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanna and Michael Stavsky, Shevi and Andy Urbach, and the late Tammy Speisman. Devoted grandmother of Yitzy, and Ezzie. Services were held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the BAYT Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 6 Michael Court, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to The Palliative Care Unit at The Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation 416-480-4483 or Bikur Cholim 416-783-7983.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019