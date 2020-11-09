LELIA KEERMA, July 9, 1928 – October 25, 2020,
Predeceased by her beloved husband, Gunnar; loving mother to her sons Michael and Peter and their spouses Helen and Diane respectively; proud grandmother to Kristen, Katherine, Lauren and Alexander; Lelia passed away peacefully in her 92nd year. A strong, intelligent and talented woman, she was devoted to her family. Born in Tallinn, Estonia, she fled to West Germany with her mother and younger brother, in the face of the Russian invasion of September, 1944. Upon finishing her High School education in a displaced persons' camp, she immigrated to England where she trained and graduated as a Registered Nurse. She met and married her husband Gunnar in Yorkshire, and they immigrated to Canada in 1951. Lelia made her career as a nurse, first at Sick Kids Hospital, then in a private practice and retiring as nurse in a printing plant. Lelia and Gunnar built a wonderful life for themselves and their family through hard work and persistence. Both sons and all grandchildren graduated university, fulfilling a goal that circumstances prevented either from achieving. She witnessed the marriages of three grandchildren. A personable and active woman, Lelia loved entertaining, travel and reading historical fiction and non-fiction - acquiring a vast knowledge of British medieval monarchy. Her lifelong passion was opera. She attended a multitude of live performances and amassed an enormous collection of recordings. Blessed with a beautiful and powerful soprano voice, she and her husband both sang in the Toronto Estonia Choir for many years. Lelia enriched the lives of all who knew her and will never be forgotten by family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Chartwell Oak Ridges Retirement Community and Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill. A private family funeral has taken place. Online condolences can be made through www.humphreymiles.com/tribute.