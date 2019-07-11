MITCHELL, LEMBI REET November 4, 1950 – June 21, 2019 Lembi entered hospital April 2nd with a rare immune system-destroying condition, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Lembi was born in Sweden of Estonian parents, Johannes and Ellen Oja. Her family came to Canada at a time Sweden was discussing its refugee policy with the USSR. She was very proud of her Estonian heritage. In Canada, Lembi grew up with close girlfriends in Toronto. Following University of Toronto, Lembi has a successful career with the Ontario Public Service, where she made many lifelong friends. Lembi is survived by her brother Heikki and wife Helen, husband Tom Boyd, son Matthew and Clea and son Benjamin, Maggie, and Zachary Thomas, born August 20, 2018. Her time with Zac, on a nearly daily basis, was very special. Cremation has occurred. Good bye Lembi.

