SHACKLOCK, Len March 1922 - July 2019 Len was born in Sea Point, Cape Town, South Africa, on March 3, 1922. Len passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2019. Survived by loving wife Brenda and son Mike. Predeceased by son Peter and their mother Olive. Len's History: Africa, 1922 - 1928. England, 1928. Educated in England, 1920 - 1940. Joined Royal Air Force, 1941 - mobile air activity reporting units. Len was the youngest flying control officer. 1945 - overseas: Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Dutch Borneo. 1946 - returned to England and worked for British Oxygen Company, Technical Sales, Welding Division (London and Lancaster). Moved to Canada, 1955. Canadian Oxygen, Toronto, 1955 - 1959, Technical Sales, Sales Area Supervisor. 1959 - Sales Manager, Ottawa. 1960 - General Manager. 1964 - moved to British Columbia as General Manager. 1972 - moved to Ontario as General Manager of Deloro Stellite, Belleville. 1978 - moved to Canadian Oxygen Head Office in Mississauga, Director of Human Resources and Employee Training. 1986 - retired. 1999 moved to Brighton, Ontario, with his wife Brenda and their three pets. Len was active; he cycled, played tennis, golf, racquetball, squash, badminton and he enjoyed sailing, he also travelled extensively with his wife Brenda. Len's passionate hobby was gardening and he created yet another beautiful garden at their home in Brighton. Len also dedicated his time to the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program for many years, both as a regular volunteer, with his dog, and an evaluator. Len visited nursing homes in Mississauga and continued to do so in Brighton where he also paid regular visits to Trenton Memorial Hospital. Len was also involved in the start up of Junior Achievement, during the 1970s, while he managed Deloro Stellite in Belleville. Len always saw the good in everything. We will remember you, Len; your journey was a masterpiece. Donations can be made to the Belleville Humane Society or in memory. A Celebration of Len's Life will be held Saturday, September 14th from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Community Centre, Brighton By The Bay, 8 Mills Road, Brighton, Ontario. Arrangements entrusted in the care of the Bay of Quinte Cremation Service (613-968-4807), 150 Church St., Belleville.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.