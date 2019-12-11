BLATMAN, LENA CONTINI CUTRARA Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Campbell House in Collingwood, Ontario. Loving wife of the late Joseph Cutrara. Beloved mother of Linda Di Iorio, Carolyn Cutrara and Joseph Cutrara (Janice). Cherished Nonna of Robert Di Iorio, Gino Di Iorio, Maria Da Silva and Victoria Hellman. Dear sister of Tom and Marlene Contini and the late Mary and Mel Nevins and John and Corinne Contini. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019. A Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. The final rite of committal and entombment will take place at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery (305 Erskine Ave., Toronto). Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019