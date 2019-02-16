DAWE, LENA (nee SEWARD) 1935 - 2019 Formerly of Newfoundland, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Mississauga. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred (2014). Left to mourn are siblings and in-laws Margaret Rees, Grace Russell, Violet and Nathan Yetman, Dick and Bette Seward, Bob and Marion Seward, Leonard Picco and Richard Dawe. "Aunt Babe" will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Lena was predeceased by her parents Annie and Cyril Seward, and siblings and in-laws Annie and Roy Yetman, Genevieve and Walt Yetman, Joan and Alton Haggett, Edna Picco, Murry and Jeanette Seward, Hal Rees and Howard Russell. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering has been held to honour her life. Donations in Lena's memory may be made to The Bay Roberts Salvation Army Cemetery fund.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LENA DAWE.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019