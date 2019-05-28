LOMBARDI, LENA (nee CRISOLOGO) Beloved wife of the late Johnny Lombardi. Lena passed away suddenly in hospital, Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 95 years of age. Lena is dearly loved and will be sadly and profoundly missed by her children, Theresa, Lenny (Grace), Donina (Ron) and grandchildren John Vincent (Riva), Alessandra, Sasha, Alexander (Marianna) and great-granddaughter Byrdie Lombardi. Lena was predeceased by her brothers Peter (Jenny) and Frankie (Bev) Crisologo and sisters Mary (Frank Grieco) and Josie DiGiacomo. Lena will be remembered and loved by her many nieces, nephews, friends, caregivers, Gilda, Dorie, Edelyn and her beloved pets. Funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Thursday, May 30th at 11 a.m. (on Grace St., south of College St.). Private family Interment follows. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Church and/or Toronto Physical Rehabilitation Centre would be appreciated. (www.stfrancistoronto.org) (www.uhn.ca/torontorehab)
Published in the Toronto Star on May 28, 2019