KUMAGAI, LENNY RENTARO Peacefully, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 78. Lenny was the youngest son of Chikara and Sato Kumagai. Survived by his sisters, Tai Sato and Rei Miki; and his brothers, Cecil and Ken. Predeceased by his brothers Ray, George, Yosh and Shine; and his sisters, Kay Umetsu, Mary Takahashi and Helen. Uncle Lenny will be well remembered by his many nieces and nephews and by his friends. After cremation, private family remembrances will be arranged.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020