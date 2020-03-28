Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LENNY KUMAGAI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENNY RENTARO KUMAGAI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LENNY RENTARO KUMAGAI Obituary
KUMAGAI, LENNY RENTARO Peacefully, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 78. Lenny was the youngest son of Chikara and Sato Kumagai. Survived by his sisters, Tai Sato and Rei Miki; and his brothers, Cecil and Ken. Predeceased by his brothers Ray, George, Yosh and Shine; and his sisters, Kay Umetsu, Mary Takahashi and Helen. Uncle Lenny will be well remembered by his many nieces and nephews and by his friends. After cremation, private family remembrances will be arranged.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LENNY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -