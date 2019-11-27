BRAIDA, DR. LENO January 20, 1933 – November 23, 2019 Peacefully passed away on November 23, 2019 at the Village of Humber Heights, Etobicoke, age 86 years. Beloved husband of Ledia (nee Chiavatti). Loving father of Michele (Ken Ferizovic). Nono to Ryan and Andrew. Dear brother of Aldo, Dina Defend (the late Peter), Mary Murray (Frank), Dr. Raymond (Patricia). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at MacKinnon Family Funeral Home, 55 Mill St. E., Acton, on Tuesday, December 3rd, from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamily funeralhome.com 519-853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019