McGUINNESS, LEO BERNARD Suddenly on April 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Born on March 23, 1926 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, he was the son of Joseph and Annie McGuinness. Leo gained an engineering qualification in Northern Ireland and joined the Merchant Navy in 1947. He worked as an engineer on various ships, including the Aquitania - one of the Cunard liners. Leo worked with Travelers Insurance Company, where he rose within the organization to lead the Property-Casualty Department. With hard work and dedication, Leo achieved his Professional Engineer designation and later a culinary degree at George Brown College. Leo was predeceased by his loving wife Alma (nee Walsh) and was a proud father of Peter (predeceased) and Kathleen (Kate). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Melinda, Courtney, Christopher, Sean and Ashleigh and great-grandchildren Dylon and Ciera. Leo was rejoined with Alma at Highland Memory Gardens on April 23, 2020. His life will be celebrated with family and friends at a later date when everyone can come together safely and raise a glass to his life and memory. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-scarborough/obituaries
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.