CAMERON, OSA, REV. LEO DONALD Fr. Leo died on March 29, 2019, in Delta, BC, a little shy of his 87th birthday. He was born on April 8, 1932, in Mabou, NS, to Findlay and Sarah (Beaton) Cameron and was baptized Donald Angus. He joined the Augustinians in 1949, taking the religious name of Leo. After serving as a brother for some forty years, he studied for the priesthood and was ordained on June 14, 1986. At various times, he served in Monastery, NS; Marylake, King City, ON; Ottawa, ON; and Delta, BC. Fr. Cameron is survived by his sisters, Janet and Isabelle (Harold), his brother Fr. Francis Cameron, two nephews, Patrick and David and a host of cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Mary and Margaret. A Funeral Mass took place, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish in Delta, BC. Honouring his personal request, Fr. Leo's remains will be flown to Boisdale, NS, where visitation will be at St. Andrew's Church on Sunday, April 7th, between 4-9 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 8th at 11 a.m. Fr. Leo will be buried in the Catholic Cemetery with the deceased members of his family. The Augustinian Fathers invite you to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, April 12th at 7:45 p.m. at the Shrine of Our Lady of Grace at Marylake, 13760 Keele St., King City, ON L7B 1A3.

5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.

Delta , BC V4K 1W6

