Leo DOODCHENKO
DOODCHENKO, Leo Peacefully at Douglas Crossing, on November 24, 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband and best friend of Joan for 66 years. Leo was predeceased by son Michael (2007). He was the cherished father of Steve (Donna), Kathy (Nelson) and daughter-in-law, Sherry. Proud Grandpa of Taylor (Keesha), Cameron (Nicole), Kayley and Amanda. Special "Pop" to Ryan Davies and Myrna and Justin Amyotte. Leo spent his life in the automotive repair business and was highly respected for both his workmanship and integrity. He was a life member of the Kinsmen Club of Uxbridge and an active member of St. Paul's Anglican Church. Leo will be greatly missed by his extended family, including Lorne Silvester, Doneen Silvester, Ken Silvester, Kim and Mike Heathcote, Debbie Silvester, John Dyczkowski and dear friends John and Candy Davies, Judy Fountain and Len and Lynn Skidmore. Special thanks to the Douglas Crossing family for their care and kindness, to Rev. Mark Kinghan for his support, and especially to Dr. Jennifer Wilson for her compassion and guidance. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, St. Paul's Anglican Church (Uxbridge) or a charity important to you would be appreciated. There will be a Private Family service and a Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, L9P 1M8 905-852-3073. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca 

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
