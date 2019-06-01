DORAN, LEO Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on May 28, 2019 at Malton Village Long Term Care, at the age of 97. Predeceased by his wife Catherine (2011). Loving father of Shirley and her husband Doug Ough, Pat and his wife Ernestine, and Frank and his wife Gertie. Proud grandfather of Doug and his wife Monique, Kathy and her husband Brad, Francis and Corrina, Leo, Shannon and her husband Darren, Kelly and her fiancé Steve, Jesse and his wife Tanya, Jamie-Lee and her fiancé Matthew, and the late Frankie-Lee. Great-grandfather of Adrian, Nicky, Kayla, Daveigh Kaye, Callum, Jase and Troy. Predeceased by his 12 siblings and survived by his sister-in-law Janet Doran (Cape Breton, Nova Scotia). Leo will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Guests will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke (416-679-1803) on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. A special thank you to Dr. Niedoba, the nurses, support workers and staff at Malton Village for their loving care and support over the past seven years.

