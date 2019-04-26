DUCHAINE, Leo James Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on April 15, 2019, at Dorothy Ley Hospice, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Janice Duchaine and proud father of Allison Duchaine (Eric) and Derek Duchaine. Cherished Pepé of Ethan and Reese Newby and Nathan and Kaitlyn Duchaine. Leo was predeceased by his parents, Edward Duchaine and Cecile Bondy and his brother, Reg Duchaine. Survived by his sister Claudette Mousseau and sister-in-law Rose Duchaine. He will be dearly missed by his nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Leo was an avid reader and gardener and enjoyed discussing politics and global news. In keeping with Leo's wishes, cremation has taken place with a private inurnment at Park Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Central LHIN Palliative Care Team Network and Dorothy Ley Hospice for the care and compassion that surrounded him with respect and dignity in the very last chapter of his life. For those who wish to make a donation in Leo's memory, please consider Dorothy Ley Hospice, Toronto, or charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019